Celtics' Gerald Green: Starts, scores eight in Game 3 win
Green produced eight points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one rebound from 20 minutes in Friday's 104-87 Game 3 win in Chicago.
Green's rare start, replacing Amir Johnson, demonstrated that coach Brad Stevens wasn't going to sit pat down 2-0. Whether ceremonial or strategically correct, the move helped spark Boston towards a 33-15 first quarter lead. Green still received the fewest minutes of all the starters, as the second unit, without Green and Isaiah Thomas, extended the Boston lead deep into the fourth quarter. It's unknown whether Stevens will stick with a small-ball lineup or return to his more traditional rotation for Sunday's Game 4.
