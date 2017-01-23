Celtics' Gerald Green: Will sit out Tuesday
Green will not play Tuesday against Washington due to illness, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.
The illness is apparently relatively severe, as the Celtics have already ruled Green out more than 24 hours in advance of Tuesday's tip. The 30-year-old, who did not play Saturday against Portland, has had somewhat of an inconsistent role off the bench this season, and his absence Tuesday won't be a major blow.
