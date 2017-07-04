Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Will sign with Celtics
Hayward agreed to join the Celtics on Tuesday, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Hayward, arguably the most high-profile free agent of the summer, has opted to join his former college coach Brad Stevens in Boston to play for the Celtics. He'll be joining a roster with other All-Star caliber talent such as Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford, not to mention important role players such as Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder. He will undoubtedly be inserted into the starting five from day one, presumably at the small forward slot, likely bumping Jae Crowder to either the bench or up to power forward. Hayward averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.0 threes across 34.5 minutes per game last season and should be in line for a similar workload for the Celtics, who were the number one seed in the East last season. With significant offensive talent already on the Celtics, it seems possible Hayward's numbers could dip, but it's important to keep in mind that the East is noticeably weaker than the West at the moment, which should put Hayward up against worse competition than he's used to on a regular basis. All in all, Hayward should continue to be one of the top fantasy options available in all formats.
