Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: 16th game with 20-plus points
Thomas produced 21 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists and one rebound from 34 minutes in Tuesday's 113-103 win versus Memphis.
Thomas' streak of 16 games with 20-plus points leads the NBA. He's the unquestioned first option on offense for Boston, even with newly acquired Al Horford. Thomas looks to continue the streak Thursday in Cleveland, facing Kyrie Irving's shaky defense.
More News
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores team-high 27 in Christmas Day win•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Notches third double-double of season Friday•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Submits 28 points, nine assists in win•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores career-high 44 points on only 16 shots•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores team-high 23 points in victory•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Drops 26 in return from four-game absence•