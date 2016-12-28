Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: 16th game with 20-plus points

Thomas produced 21 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists and one rebound from 34 minutes in Tuesday's 113-103 win versus Memphis.

Thomas' streak of 16 games with 20-plus points leads the NBA. He's the unquestioned first option on offense for Boston, even with newly acquired Al Horford. Thomas looks to continue the streak Thursday in Cleveland, facing Kyrie Irving's shaky defense.