Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Another monster fourth quarter

Thomas scored 44 points (12-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 115-16 FT) with seven assists and four rebounds across 38 minutes in a 109-104 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

Thomas erupted yet another huge fourth quarter, this time scoring 19 points in the final period. Opposing teams haven't had any luck stopping the diminutive point guard all season, and that especially rings true over his last five games. He's averaging an unbelievable 36.2 points on 53.7 percent from the field, 42.3 from three, and 97.7 percent from the free throw line in that span. If his the points alone aren't gaudy enough, Thomas is also averaging an eight assists over his last five contests as well.