Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Drops 37 points in overtime win Saturday

Thomas recorded 37 points (11-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes during a 112-108 overtime win against the Bucks on Saturday.

Saturday's game marked the 16th time this season Thomas has scored at least 30 points. Seven of those games have come in January, over which Thomas is averaging 32.3 points per game -- his highest average of any month so far this season. On top of the sensational scoring numbers, Thomas is also averaging 8.8 assists per game over the last five contests.