Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Drops career-high 15 dimes Tuesday

Thomas scored 29 points (10-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 15 assists, four rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Jazz.

The 15 assists were a career high for Thomas, and come just one game after he set a new career scoring high with 52 points against Miami. He's now scored at least 20 points in 10 straight games since returning to action from a groin injury, and his hot streak has pushed him into the top five in the league in scoring at 27.8 points per game.