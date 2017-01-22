Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Erupts for game-high 41 in Saturday's OT loss

Thomas scored 41 points (14-28 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding six assists and three rebounds in 44 minutes during Saturday's 127-123 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

He's on an incredible roll, scoring at least 35 points in three straight games and 20 or more in 27 straight, dating back to mid-November. Thomas is now second in the league in points per game at 29.0, behind only Russell Westbrook.