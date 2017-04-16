Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Expects to play Sunday vs. Bulls
Thomas (personal) went through Sunday's team walk-through and is expected to play in Game 1 against the Bulls, Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.
Thomas' sister recently passed away in a car accident, so understandably, the Celtics were expected to give him as much time off as needed to grieve and be with friends and family. That said, he was back with the team and went through shootaround earlier Sunday, so it appears Thomas is trending towards being available against the Bulls. Look for final word on his availability to come shortly after pregame warmups, although at this point, it appears he's going to try and play.
