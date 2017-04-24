Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Explodes for 33 in Game 4 win

Thomas scored 33 points (10-21 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 104-95 Game 4 win over the Bulls.

After dropping the first two games of the series at home, Thomas and the Celtics have roared back to tie it at 2-2 by beating the Bulls twice in Chicago. The 28-year-old guard was dialed in all game, scoring 16 points in the first half and 17 in the second, including 10 points as part of a 12-0 Celtics run in the third quarter that helped seal the victory. Expect another big performance from Thomas on Wednesday back in Boston for Game 5.