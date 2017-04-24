Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Explodes for 33 in Game 4 win
Thomas scored 33 points (10-21 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 104-95 Game 4 win over the Bulls.
After dropping the first two games of the series at home, Thomas and the Celtics have roared back to tie it at 2-2 by beating the Bulls twice in Chicago. The 28-year-old guard was dialed in all game, scoring 16 points in the first half and 17 in the second, including 10 points as part of a 12-0 Celtics run in the third quarter that helped seal the victory. Expect another big performance from Thomas on Wednesday back in Boston for Game 5.
More News
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Efficient in Game 3 Friday•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Struggles in Game 2 loss•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Will play Game 2•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Status uncertain for Game 2•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores team-high 33 points Sunday•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Will play Sunday vs. Bulls•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...