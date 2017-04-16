Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Game-time decision Sunday

Thomas is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Bulls due to the death of his sister, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

It's likely that Thomas' status will be updated after Sunday's morning shootaround. For now, he should be considered a game-time decision for the Celtics' first playoff game of the year. If he decides to sit out, Marcus Smart would likely draw the start at point guard.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories