Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Game-time decision Sunday
Thomas is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Bulls due to the death of his sister, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
It's likely that Thomas' status will be updated after Sunday's morning shootaround. For now, he should be considered a game-time decision for the Celtics' first playoff game of the year. If he decides to sit out, Marcus Smart would likely draw the start at point guard.
