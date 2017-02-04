Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Hangs 38 on Lakers

Thomas poured in 38 points (13-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes Friday during a 113-107 win over the Lakers.

Thomas eviscerated the young Lakers' backcourt, and is now on a historic scoring spree for a player of his size in the NBA. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 34.9 points on 50.4 percent shooting along with 7.4 assists. Many have compared Thomas's season to some of Allen Iverson's best, but Thomas's efficiency dwarfs even Iverson's MVP season. Iverson had a PER of 24.0 in 2000-01, his MVP year, and a True Shooting percentage of 51.8 percent. Thomas is currently rocking a 27.8 PER and a 62.6 True Shooting percentage.