Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Keeps rolling with 29 points Saturday

Thomas registered 29 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five assists and two rebounds over 35 minutes in Saturday's 112-104 win over the Jazz.

Thomas once again led the Celtics in shot attempts and scoring, draining multiple threes for the 10th straight game in the process. The 28-year-old was as effective as ever despite playing his third game in four nights Saturday, and has now scored at least 26 points in eight consecutive contests. That stretch includes five outings with better than 50 percent shooting, particulary impressive considering the volume of attempts that Thomas typically makes.