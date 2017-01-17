Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Leads all scorers in win over Hornets

Thomas scored 35 points (14-25 FG, 7-15 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-98 victory over the Hornets.

Thomas led all scorers in this one, and although he failed to attempt a free throw for the first time this season, his seven makes from downtown tied his second-highest output in that category. The diminutive guard has now recorded five or fewer assists in five of the last eight games, he continues to score at an elite level and seems destined to make his second consecutive All-Star team for his consistently dynamic performance.