Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Leads all scorers in win over Hornets
Thomas scored 35 points (14-25 FG, 7-15 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-98 victory over the Hornets.
Thomas led all scorers in this one, and although he failed to attempt a free throw for the first time this season, his seven makes from downtown tied his second-highest output in that category. The diminutive guard has now recorded five or fewer assists in five of the last eight games, he continues to score at an elite level and seems destined to make his second consecutive All-Star team for his consistently dynamic performance.
More News
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 28, hits game winner Friday•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Lights up Wizards for 38 in win•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Leads team in assists and rebounds in loss•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Pours in game-high 38 in Saturday's win•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Drops career-high 15 dimes Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Torches Heat for career-high 52 points•