Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Leads team in assists and rebounds in loss

Thomas produced 27 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists and one rebound from 37 minutes in Tuesday's 114-106 loss to the Raptors.

Thomas and his Celtic teammates were hot early, but faded at the end of the third and fourth quarters. As usual, Thomas lead the team in field goal attempts. As the game slipped away, Thomas was forced to create offense on his own, leading to the poor shooting effort. The diminutive point guard still led the team in scoring and assists. Thomas and his teammates quickly return home, hoping to reverse things Wednesday night versus the Wizards.