Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Lights up Rockets for 38

Thomas recorded 38 points (15-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 120-109 win over the Rockets.

Thomas is on an incredible scoring run, netting 35 or more points in four of his last five contests and shooting an even 50 percent during that span. His streak of games with 20 or more points is now up to 29 games.