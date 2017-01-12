Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Lights up Wizards for 38 in win

Thomas contributed 38 points (14-29 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes during a 117-108 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Thomas outdueled Bradley Beal as he scored 38 points for the second time in the last three contests. He continues to tally monster numbers on a nightly basis. Over the last five games, he is averaging 31.2 points on 49 percent shooting, 6.0 assists, 4.2 three-pointers and 3.6 rebounds per game. The 5-9 point guard is sitting at fourth in the league in scoring, at 28.2 points per game. He has been one of the most impressive players of the 2016-17 season so far.