Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Not expected to need surgery on hip

Thomas is not expected to need surgery on his hip, A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England reports.

Thomas suffered a hip injury in March during the regular season and went on to aggravate it during the playoffs, which ended up costing him the final three games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers. However, coach Brad Stevens indicated Monday that Thomas is unlikely to undergo surgery on the hip, so it sounds like the 28-year-old point guard will just be prescribed a heavy dose of rest and rehabilitation. Thomas finished the 2016-17 campaign averaging a career-high 28.9 points, while also adding 2.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.2 three-pointers across 33.8 minutes per contest, so look for him to be back as the team leader moving forward as long as he heals as expected over the summer.