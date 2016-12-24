Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Notches third double-double of season Friday

Thomas finished with 34 points (12-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in a 117-112 loss to the Thunder on Friday.

Thomas' stat line paled in comparison to his counterpart at point guard, Russell Westbrook (45 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists), but the Celtics floor general still paid dividends for those who rolled with him in DFS contests, despite tying his season high with five turnovers. It was the third double-double of the season for Thomas, who is now averaging an outstanding 31.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.2 three-pointers and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field in his five contests since returning from a four-game absence due to a groin injury.