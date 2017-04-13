Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Plays just 23 minutes Wednesday

Thomas scored 13 points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) with eight assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 112-94 win over the Bucks.

Thomas' streak of four straight games with over 25 points ended Wednesday thanks in large part to a lack of significant minutes. It's very likely that Celtics' coach Brad Stevens was keeping an eye on the Cavs blowout loss, and made the decision to limit his point guard's minutes with the one seed in the Eastern Conference locked up.