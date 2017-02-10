Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Pours in game-high 34 points Thursday

Thomas poured in a game-high 34 points (11-26 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT) and added four assists, one rebound and one steal over 38 minutes in Thursday's 120-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

No surprise here, as Thomas now has a jaw-dropping 36.5 percent usage rate in Avery Bradley's current 12-game absence due to an Achilles injury. The 28-year-old has put up over 20 shot attempts in three of his last five games and five of the last seven contests overall, while making double-digit visits to the charity stripe in five of the last six as well. While his three-point shooting has been spotty at best as of late, Thomas has posted a 47.8 percent or better success rate from the field in six of the last nine games. He's also averaging a superb 34.0 points over his first five February contests after eclipsing the 30-mark in three of those games.