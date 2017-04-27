Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Pulls out Game 5 win despite shot struggles
Thomas produced 24 points (6-17 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Wednesday's Game 5 win over the Bulls, 108-97.
Thomas struggled mightily to find a rhythm with his shot in the first half but it never arrived. His primary contribution came on the defensive side, helping his team dominate the fourth quarter with a couple of key rebounds as well as a torrent of free throws. While Al Horford actually led the team in assists, Thomas is the unquestioned floor general in Boston and will continue to show up with big stat lines as long as the Celtics are alive.
