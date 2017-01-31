Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 24 of 41 points in fourth quarter Monday

Thomas recorded 41 points (11-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 15-15 FT), eight assists and two steals across 37 minutes during a 113-109 victory against the Pistons on Monday.

Thomas caught fire for 24 points in the fourth quarter, leading the team past Detroit in a tight one. It was his fourth game this season with at least 40 points. Thomas concluded January appropriately, as he was nothing short of incredible over the course of the month, posting averages of 32.9 points on 49.7 percent shooting, 6.9 assists, 4.3 three-pointers and 3.1 rebounds per game.