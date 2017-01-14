Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 28, hits game winner Friday
Thomas put up 28 points (9-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes during a 103-101 win over Atlanta on Friday.
With the game tied at 101 and the clock ticking away, Thomas waved off coach Brad Stevens' play and put the game to rest with a 19-foot pull-up jumper. Although Thomas didn't shoot the ball well until the waning moments of the fourth quarter, his confidence is at an all-time high. He's averaging 28.2 points per game and might be the pound-for-pound best scorer this season.
