Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 39 points in loss

Thomas put up 39 points (12-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 36 minutes during a 117-106 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday.

Thomas got off to a scorching start, shooting 10-16 through three quarters. He tailed off in the fourth, however, hitting just two out of nine field-goal attempts. Late in the game, New York sent waves of double teams at Thomas as soon as he'd take a dribble inside the arc, and he seemed to get swallowed up more often than not, resulting in crucial turnovers and forced shots. This late-game trend is something to keep an eye on as the Celtics take on the Blazers on Saturday.