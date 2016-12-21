Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores career-high 44 points on only 16 shots

Thomas posted a career-high 44 points (10-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 17-17 FT) to go with six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 112-109 overtime win over the Grizzlies.

Thomas' back must be a little tired Wednesday morning after carrying the Celtics for a gutsy come-from-behind win. He turned on the jets in the second half, supplying 36 points after the break to help the Celtics erase a 17-point deficit. Thomas only required 16 shots to reach the milestone, and attempted his most free throws of the season while knocking down all of them, raising his mark to 89.6 percent on the season. The star point guard is clearly no longer affected by the groin injury that forced him to miss four games earlier in the month.