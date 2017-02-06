Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores game-high 28 in Sunday's win

Thomas scored 28 points (7-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 107-102 win over the Clippers.

He just keeps rolling merrily along, extending his streak of games with 20 or more points to 35 while leading Boston to their seventh straight win. Thomas is averaging a massive 35.3 points, 7.4 assists, 4.3 three-pointers, 2.7 boards and 1.1 steals during the Celtics' winning streak, and his career year has propelled them to within two games of the Cavs atop the Eastern Conference.