Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores team-high 25 in Tuesday's loss
Thomas scored 25 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT) while adding 13 assists, two steals and a rebound in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 loss to the Wizards.
It's the first time since December 27 that Thomas hasn't drained multiple three-pointers, but he did extend his streak of games with at least 20 points to 28. The double-double was just his fifth of the season, but that still leaves him only two shy of his career high.
More News
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Erupts for game-high 41 in Saturday's OT loss•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 39 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Leads all scorers in win over Hornets•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 28, hits game winner Friday•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Lights up Wizards for 38 in win•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Leads team in assists and rebounds in loss•