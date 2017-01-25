Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores team-high 25 in Tuesday's loss

Thomas scored 25 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT) while adding 13 assists, two steals and a rebound in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 loss to the Wizards.

It's the first time since December 27 that Thomas hasn't drained multiple three-pointers, but he did extend his streak of games with at least 20 points to 28. The double-double was just his fifth of the season, but that still leaves him only two shy of his career high.

