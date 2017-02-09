Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores team-high 26 in loss

Thomas supplied 26 points (6-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven assists and four rebounds from 33 minutes in Wednesday's 108-92 loss at Sacramento.

Considering Thomas averaged 35.2 points per game in his prior 10 games, Wednesday was an off night for the King in the Fourth. It was a poor shooting night for the Celtics, who shot a hair under 40 percent as a team. Thomas and his teammates were clearly affected by the cross-country travel and late west coast start, as Sacramento marked the first of a four game road trip for the C's. They hope to turn things around Thursday night at Portland.