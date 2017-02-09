Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores team-high 26 in loss

Thomas supplied 26 points (6-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven assists and four rebounds from 33 minutes in Wednesday's 108-92 loss at Sacramento.

Considering Thomas averaged 35.2 points per game in his prior 10 games, Wednesday was an off night for the King in the Fourth. It was a poor shooting night for the Celtics, who shot a hair under 40 percent as a team. Thomas and his teammates were clearly affected by the cross-country travel and late west coast start, as Sacramento marked the first of a four game road trip for the C's. They hope to turn things around Thursday night at Portland.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola