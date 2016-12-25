Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores team-high 27 in Christmas Day win

Thomas scored 27 points (9-23 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding four assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 win over the Knicks.

He's scored at least 23 points in six straight games since returning to action from a groin strain earlier in the month, averaging 30.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.2 three-pointers and 2.3 boards over that stretch to lead the Celtics to a 5-1 surge in the standings. Thomas is already on pace for a career year, but the 27-year-old may not have found his ceiling yet as a scorer.