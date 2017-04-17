Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores team-high 33 points Sunday

Thomas finished with 33 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 loss to the Bulls.

Thomas, who was a game-time decision due to the passing of his sister Saturday, opted to participate in Sunday's tilt and produced excellently, scoring efficiently on route to a team-high 33 points. While he committed six turnovers, which is poor by almost anyone's standards, he at least collected six assists and a steal to make up for his carelessness. Thomas has proved to be almost matchup proof throughout the season, which should make him a consistent DFS option throughout the playoffs.