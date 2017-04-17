Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Status uncertain for Game 2
Thomas' status for Tuesday's Game 2 is undecided following the passing of his sister over the weekend, A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England reports.
A visibly emotional Thomas played in Sunday night's Game 1 against the Bulls, finishing with 33 points as the Celtics fell 106-102. He was present at practice Monday, but coach Brad Stevens indicated that the team is not sure whether Thomas will be available for Game 2, as he may return to the Seattle area to be with family. "Whatever he needs to do, he needs to do, and we'll help in any way," Stevens said. "If he needs to and wants to stay here, then we'll be here surrounding him. And if he wants to go to Seattle, then he should go to Seattle. It's his call; and should be." It's unclear when Thomas will make a decision, but given the sensitive nature of the situation, the Celtics, as Stevens' stated, will give two-time All-Star as much time as he needs to make a final call on his status. Consider Thomas questionable until further notice.
More News
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Will play Game 2•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores team-high 33 points Sunday•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Will play Sunday vs. Bulls•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Expects to play Sunday vs. Bulls•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Plays just 23 minutes Wednesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...