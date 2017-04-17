Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Status uncertain for Game 2

Thomas' status for Tuesday's Game 2 is undecided following the passing of his sister over the weekend, A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England reports.

A visibly emotional Thomas played in Sunday night's Game 1 against the Bulls, finishing with 33 points as the Celtics fell 106-102. He was present at practice Monday, but coach Brad Stevens indicated that the team is not sure whether Thomas will be available for Game 2, as he may return to the Seattle area to be with family. "Whatever he needs to do, he needs to do, and we'll help in any way," Stevens said. "If he needs to and wants to stay here, then we'll be here surrounding him. And if he wants to go to Seattle, then he should go to Seattle. It's his call; and should be." It's unclear when Thomas will make a decision, but given the sensitive nature of the situation, the Celtics, as Stevens' stated, will give two-time All-Star as much time as he needs to make a final call on his status. Consider Thomas questionable until further notice.