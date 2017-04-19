Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Struggles in Game 2 loss

Thomas scored 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-13 FT) and added four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the Bulls.

It was an unusually bad game for Thomas in several ways. The 20 points matches his sixth worst of the season. Thomas missed six free throws Tuesday, by far the most he has missed in any game this season - he has twice missed four, and twice missed three, while averaging 8.5 attempts per game. He committed five turnovers, which is also one of his worst marks of the season. Thomas now will leave the team for a couple of days to join his family, following the tragic passing of his sister over the weekend.