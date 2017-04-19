Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Struggles in Game 2 loss
Thomas scored 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-13 FT) and added four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the Bulls.
It was an unusually bad game for Thomas in several ways. The 20 points matches his sixth worst of the season. Thomas missed six free throws Tuesday, by far the most he has missed in any game this season - he has twice missed four, and twice missed three, while averaging 8.5 attempts per game. He committed five turnovers, which is also one of his worst marks of the season. Thomas now will leave the team for a couple of days to join his family, following the tragic passing of his sister over the weekend.
More News
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Will play Game 2•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Status uncertain for Game 2•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores team-high 33 points Sunday•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Will play Sunday vs. Bulls•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Expects to play Sunday vs. Bulls•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Game-time decision Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...