Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Submits 28 points, nine assists in win

Thomas recorded 28 points (9-21 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists and one rebound across 32 minutes in a 109-102 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Thomas followed up his career-high 44-point outing Tuesday against the Grizzlies with another strong offensive game, though he wasn't quite able to find his stroke beyond the three-point line. Any concerns that Thomas would struggle to repeat his career-best 2015-16 campaign have been ill founded, as he's upped his scoring average four points while improving his percentages from the field and free-throw line.