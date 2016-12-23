Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Submits 28 points, nine assists in win
Thomas recorded 28 points (9-21 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists and one rebound across 32 minutes in a 109-102 win over the Pacers on Thursday.
Thomas followed up his career-high 44-point outing Tuesday against the Grizzlies with another strong offensive game, though he wasn't quite able to find his stroke beyond the three-point line. Any concerns that Thomas would struggle to repeat his career-best 2015-16 campaign have been ill founded, as he's upped his scoring average four points while improving his percentages from the field and free-throw line.
More News
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores career-high 44 points on only 16 shots•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Scores team-high 23 points in victory•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Drops 26 in return from four-game absence•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Will play Friday•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Probable Friday against Hornets•
-
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Likely to play Friday•