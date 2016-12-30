Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Tallies team-high 31 points in Thursday loss

Thomas tallied 31 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 loss to the Cavaliers.

Thomas unsurprisingly paced the Celtics once again in both scoring and assists, while also visiting the charity stripe a game-high 13 times by continually pressing the issue on offense. The sixth-year guard has exploded for four performances of at least 30 points in the 11 December games he's been active for, and has scored no less than 21 points in any contest during the month. Thomas continues to also effectively set up teammates for plenty of scoring opportunities, having tallied seven to 10 assists in four of the last five games.