Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Torches Heat for career-high 52 points

Thomas submitted a career-high 52 points (15-26 FG, 9-13 3Pt, 13-13 FT) and pitched in two rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in a 117-114 triumph over the Heat on Friday.

Playing without his usual backcourt mate in Avery Bradley (illness) for the first time all season, Thomas took it upon himself to take on an even greater offensive burden, and didn't wilt from the extra pressure. He was at his best in the fourth quarter, scoring a franchise record 29 points in the period, including six of his nine three-pointers on the evening. It's Thomas' second career-best scoring mark in less than two weeks, after he popped for 44 points against the Grizzlies back on Dec. 20. Thomas now has hit 20 points in 18 consecutive marks, good for the league's longest active streak.