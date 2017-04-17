Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Will play Game 2

Thomas (personal) will play in Tuesday's Game 2 against Chicago, the Boston Herald reports.

With the tragic passing of Thomas' sister over the weekend, there was a chance that the point guard would join his family back in the Seattle area Monday, but he'll instead wait until after Tuesday's Game 2 to return to the West Coast for a memorial service. The expectation, per coach Brad Stevens, is that Thomas will be with the team in Chicago for Game 3 on Friday night, but Stevens' emphasized that the situation remains in flux. "His plan, as of right now, and again subject to him changing if he wants, is that he'll be here [Tuesday] night and then will go to Tacoma after," said Stevens. "So either after the game tomorrow night or Wednesday morning (he'll travel)." Thomas, who scored 33 points in Sunday's Game 1 loss, is expected to be available in his usual capacity as the Celtics look to even the series.