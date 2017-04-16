Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Will play Sunday vs. Bulls

Thomas (personal) will take the floor during Sunday's game against the Bulls, Chuck Garfien of CSN Chicago reports.

Thomas' sister passed away Saturday, obviously causing him emotional distress. He went through shootaround Sunday morning and has ultimately decided that he will give it a go. That being said, there's certainly no guarantee that he will see his regular workload of 33.8 minutes per game. If he sees limited run, expect Marcus Smart to fill in.