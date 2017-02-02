Celtics' Jae Crowder: Adds 14 points in win
Crowder scored 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) with eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 win over the Raptors.
Crowder notched his 11th consecutive game scoring in double-figures in what has been his hottest stretch of the season so far. The Marquette product is averaging 18.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in that span, up from his season average of 14.2 points and 5.3 rebounds.
