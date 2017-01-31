Crowder contributed 21 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during a 113-109 win over the Pistons on Monday.

Crowder continued his good run of scoring by posting at least 20 points for the third time in the last four games. He has been hot over the last five games, with averages of 20.0 points on 51.6 percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 three-pointers, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game in that stretch. He is playing as well as he has all season, so we'll see if he can continue the hot streak into February against the Raptors on Wednesday.