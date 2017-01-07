Crowder registered zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes during a 110-106 win against the 76ers on Friday.

Crowder failed to score for the first time this season and got off a season-low four shots in the process. The poor performance came after he had matched his season high with 21 points on Tuesday against the Jazz. Crowder will get an opportunity to bounce back Saturday against New Orleans.