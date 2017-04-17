Celtics' Jae Crowder: Inefficient in Game 1 loss
Crowder inefficiently posted nine points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and eight rebounds from 31 minutes in Sunday's 106-102 Game 1 loss to the Bulls.
Crowder missed two key three point attempts during the last 30 seconds of the Game 1 playoff loss. Despite the big minutes, Crowder didn't collect a steal, assist or block, the first time that occurred since February 16th. On the positive side, his eight rebounds were much needed, as the Bulls out rebounded the C's 53 to 36. To address the rebounding deficit, one might expect bigger lineups from coach Brad Stevens in Tuesday night's Game 2 battle.
More News
-
Celtics' Jae Crowder: Scores 16 points in 30 minutes Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jae Crowder: Drops 24 points Thursday vs. Hawks•
-
Celtics' Jae Crowder: Will play Wednesday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Celtics' Jae Crowder: Probable Wednesday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Celtics' Jae Crowder: Game-time call Wednesday vs. Cavs•
-
Celtics' Jae Crowder: Leaves Sunday's game with elbow injury•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...