Crowder inefficiently posted nine points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and eight rebounds from 31 minutes in Sunday's 106-102 Game 1 loss to the Bulls.

Crowder missed two key three point attempts during the last 30 seconds of the Game 1 playoff loss. Despite the big minutes, Crowder didn't collect a steal, assist or block, the first time that occurred since February 16th. On the positive side, his eight rebounds were much needed, as the Bulls out rebounded the C's 53 to 36. To address the rebounding deficit, one might expect bigger lineups from coach Brad Stevens in Tuesday night's Game 2 battle.