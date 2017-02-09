Crowder eked out four points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two rebounds and two steals over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 108-92 loss at Sacramento.

This is not how the Boss Man or the Celtics wanted to start their four game road trip. Wednesday was Crowder's first single-digit scoring game since January 10th, so the brutal shooting night can probably be chalked up to the cross-country flight and late, west coast start. Crowder will try to turn things around Tuesday at Portland, where the Blazers are missing small forward Evan Turner due to a recent hand injury.