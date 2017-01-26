Crowder posted 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes in a 120-109 win over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Crowder was fresh in the Celtics last half of their back-to-back. His 23 points set a new season-high, and he also recorded just his second double-double of the season. His shot wasn't clicking from deep, missing seven of eight threes, but he is still shooting an impressive 47.4 percent from three in January.