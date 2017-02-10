Celtics' Jae Crowder: Out Thursday vs. Trail Blazers
Crowder is out for Thursday's contest against the Trail Blazers to be with his family.
Crowder's absence will likely open up minutes for Gerald Green, Jaylen Brown, and James Young at the small forward slot. It's unclear at this time if Crowder will miss more than just Thursday's contest, so consider him questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Jazz.
