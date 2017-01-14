Crowder scored 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and added nine rebounds in 33 minutes Friday during a 103-101 win over the Hawks.

Crowder rode the hot hand from Wednesday, when he scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, into Friday's matchup with the Hawks. He hit a slew of threes and has now hit 11 threes in his last four games. If there are any roto owners short on three-point shooting, Crowder would be a good option right now if available.