Celtics' Jae Crowder: Rough shooting, tough boards in Game 5 win
Crowder posted eight points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal from 35 minutes in Wednesday's 108-97 Game 5 win versus Chicago.
Crowder was also one of three Celtics to play 30+ minutes without a turnover. The Boss Man's eight rebounds may have been his biggest contribution, as the Celtics narrowed the rebounding gap to just 42-38, an area in which Boston has struggled. Crowder is averaging 12 points per game through five playoff games, a slight tick below his 13.9 point average during the regular season, despite taking 1.6 more shots during the playoffs. He may be due for a breakout playoff game if he can straighten out his three point shooting.
