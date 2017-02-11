Celtics' Jae Crowder: Ruled out Saturday vs. Jazz
Crowder will not play in Saturday's game versus the Jazz due to personal reasons.
With both Avery Bradley and Crowder out, depth on the wing will be thin for the Celtics. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown should both see a slight increase on their already relatively healthy workload as a result, while Gerald Green also stands to see a boost in minutes. Crowder is planning on returning against the Mavericks on Monday, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
