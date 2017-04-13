Crowder posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists across 30 minutes in a 112-94 win over the Bucks on Wednesday.

Crowder was one of the few Boston starters to see a full workload of minutes Wednesday despite the fact that the Celtics had the one seed in the Eastern Conference all but clinched by halftime thanks to the Cavs blowout loss to the Raptors. Crowder closed out the regular season strong shotting 57.7 percent from the field and 52 percent from three over his final five games.