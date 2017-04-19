Crowder posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, and three rebounds across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 111-97 loss Game 2 loss to Chicago.

Crowder posted a standard Boss Mann stat line, but was part of a starting unit that was overwhelmed by Chicago's starting five. For two straight playoff games, Crowder, Avery Bradley and Al Horford have been unable to step up while Isaiah Thomas understandably struggles with his off-the-court tragedy. The Bulls once again out-rebounded the Celtics, 43-38. Crowder and Bradley will need to help out more on the boards for the Celtics to turn things around Friday in Chicago.